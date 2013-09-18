Greece reportedly vetoes NATO statement …
The Permanent Mission of Greece to NATO on Friday evening vetoed a statement that the alliance was preparing to make in support of Ankara, following the recent killing of 33...
Tension all along Evros border as…
According to media reports from Thrace, tensions…
Mitsotakis: No illegal entry of immigrants…
Greek government closes the borders with Turkey…
Coronavirus: Visiting Hospitals is Prohibited in…
In order to ensure the protection of…
Greek drug industry says COVID-19 supplies…
The heads of Greece's pharmaceuticals industry on…
Open markets in Attica to operate…
Greek open markets will operate as normal…
PM Mitsotakis to visit Samos, Chios…
Local community support measures were agreed at…